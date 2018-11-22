 

Cabinet reshuffle: Opposition parties scathing of Ramaphosa

2018-11-22 21:15

Pelane Phakgadi

Opposition political parties have used President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday as an opportunity to slam him.

The DA's Mmusi Maimane said the announcement did not represent any real change and added that the decks had simply been reshuffled to please ANC insiders.

He questioned why now Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini remained.

"Bathabile Dlamini brought the country's social grants system to the brink of collapse and played Russian roulette with the welfare of 17 million South Africans...Nomvula Mokonyane, who destroyed the Water and Sanitation Department, [which] remains effectively paralysed by corruption, incompetence and maladministration", he added.

EFF said the initiative to reconcile the departments of telecommunications and communications into one single department, was long overdue.

"We welcome the appointment of Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams as a statement of confidence in young African female leadership that is often disregarded and marginalized across many sectors of society," said spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

However, the party rejected the recycling of what it referred to as "disreputable" Mokonyane.

"There is no value that she can add, expect to constantly show incompetence and total disregard to public resources and the rule of law," said Ndlozi, adding: "This is the same with individuals like Bathabile Dlamini who is still kept in the cabinet despite rendering the department of social development dysfunctional, thereby threatening the payment of social grants."

READ: Ramaphosa fights DA bid to have Bathabile Dlamini axed, spares her in latest Cabinet reshuffle

The EFF also lashed out at the recycling of Siyabonga Cwele and keeping other ministers such as Naledi Pando and Jeff Radebe.

"There is no difference between these individuals and all those presidents on the African continent who want to serve in positions of power till death. They are all tired and have nothing more to offer to the people of South Africa after serving over 20 years in cabinet," said Ndlozi.

The EFF also upped the ante against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who the party has been scathing of.

"There is no difference between Gordhan who lied about meeting the Guptas and Nhlanhla Nene. They belong to the same logic of hiding their relations with the Gupta family and then lying about it when exposed," claimed Ndlozi.

Cope expressed similar sentiments, saying it had not seen any changes and as far as it was concerned, the rot in the ANC-led government remained.

"We had hoped that Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane would be cut lose, to save the people of South Africa from bad leadership," said Cope deputy president Willie Madisha.

Madisha added that, despite the merger of the communications and telecommunications ministries, there were several Cabinet positions that should be merged to save money.

READ: Meet the new Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

The IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the president created an expectation that the reshuffle was going to be a thunderous one, but it turned out to merely be "a recycling one".

He said the president was "obviously" balancing the factions in the ANC and didn't dare to touch other ministers.

"The president has missed an opportunity to place South Africa first in his so-called new dawn".

Meanwhile, the ANC welcomed the reshuffle, and said "it showed President Cyril Ramaphosa's determination to continue on the path of hope and renewal".

The party says Mokonyane brings with her a wealth of experience having previously served as the premier of Gauteng as well as in her previous portfolios in the province and national Cabinet.

The ANC also welcomed the appointment of Ndabeni-Abrahams.

