 

Cabinet 'satisfied with the progress' made by task team in North West

2018-05-10 13:53

Jan Gerber

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane briefs the media after the Cabinet meeting. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Cabinet is satisfied with the progress made by the inter-ministerial task team in the North West province.

What exactly that "progress" entailed, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane kept mum on when she presented a media briefing on Thursday, following Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

"Cabinet was presented with the report by the Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT) on North West. The report provided the preliminary work that has been done in the last two weeks," reads the Cabinet statement presented by Mokonyane.

"Cabinet was satisfied with the progress made by the IMTT in its efforts to stabilise the province."

"The IMTT, led by Minister in The Presidency, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, will remain seized with the North West issues. A detailed media briefing on the outcomes of this work by the IMTT will be held in the North West next week."

Asked to elaborate on this, Mokonyane said Cabinet had reflected on the recommendations in the IMTT's report.

"The intensive work (in the North West) continues to be done," she added.

After the Cabinet meeting two weeks ago, Mokonyane announced that Treasury and the national Department of Health would step in on behalf of the government in North West's health department to ensure services were delivered.

Violent protests

This, after some hospitals and clinics in the province closed when staff members downed tools more than two months ago in a strike led by the National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

There were also reports that some staff had intimidated their colleagues and forced them to abandon patients.

The situation was exacerbated by the violent protests gripping the province, as residents called for embattled Premier Supra Mahumapelo to go.

In a tumultuous week in the province, Mahumapelo on Tuesday said he had resigned, then on Wednesday he said he was on special leave, while Wendy Nelson had been appointed as acting premier.

Mokonyane said Cabinet knew what was happening in North West.

"We have been able to bring the situation to some calmness," she said.

She said since the last cabinet meeting, there had been progress because of the interventions of the national government, especially with relation to the health situation.

"There hasn't been any blockage (from the provincial government)," she said.

