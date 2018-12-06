 

Cabinet sympathises with Global Citizen mugging victims

2018-12-06 16:00

Jan Gerber

The Cabinet "strongly condemns" the criminal attacks which followed the Global Citizen concert in Johannesburg this past weekend.

"Cabinet thanks all participants of the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 held in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 2, 2018," reads the statement released on Thursday, following this week's Cabinet meeting.

"The festival formed part of the national commemorative events to celebrate the centenary of Tata Nelson Mandela and was transmitted in over 180 countries.

"It brought together thousands of global citizens, activists, world leaders, musicians and influencers to advance the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (UN) in honour of Mandela’s memory.

"Cabinet extends its sympathy to all those who were violated by criminal elements that preyed on them whilst leaving the stadium. It strongly condemns these criminal acts and calls on law-enforcement agencies to bring offenders to book."

Batohi appointment

Cabinet also welcomed the appointment of advocate Shamila Batohi as National Director of Public Prosecutions by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

"The appointment brings stability to the leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority and emboldens the country’s fight against crime and corruption," reads the statement.

The appointment follows the Ramaohosa's consideration of five nominees shortlisted by an advisory panel.

"Cabinet extends its appreciation to Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and the panel for their contribution to this historic process of appointment."

Anniversary of Mandela's death

Cabinet said it joined South Africans in commemorating the fifth anniversary of the death of the country's first democratically-elected president, Nelson Mandela, who died on December 5, 2013.

"President Ramaphosa declared 2018 as the year marking Mandela’s centenary. His legacy has been celebrated throughout the year by South Africans in their various formations, the most recent being the Global Citizens Mandela 100 Festival held over the past weekend.

"Cabinet calls on all to stay true to Madiba’s ideals, including his unwavering commitment to justice, equality and non-racialism."

Elections

Cabinet also asked South Africans to ready themselves for next year's election.

"In preparation for the 2019 elections, Cabinet calls on South Africans to exercise their right as responsible citizens by ensuring they have a green bar-coded ID book, smart ID card or temporary identity certificate, and are registered to vote in their districts," reads the statement.

"The Independent Electoral Commission will hold a voter registration weekend on 26 and 27 January 2019 and South Africans are encouraged to use the opportunity to register to vote or verify their registration status.

"Cabinet appeals to those who have applied for Smart IDs to collect their documents at their respective Department of Home Affairs (DHA) branches."

