Cabinet welcomes rejection of child rapist Ninow's appeal bid

The rejection of convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow's application for leave to appeal sends a strong message to perpetrators of violence against children and women that South Africa's justice system will hold them accountable for their "despicable actions", Cabinet has said.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu addressed the media on Thursday about the previous day's Cabinet meeting in which Cabinet welcomed the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria's dismissal of Ninow's request for leave to appeal.

Ninow was handed a life sentence in 2019 after raping a 7-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in 2018.

On Tuesday, Judge Mokhine Mosopa handed down judgment, finding that there were no reasonable prospects of success in an appeal and dismissed Ninow's application.

Appeal

Ninow applied for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence, arguing that Mosopa had erred in finding that the crime was premeditated.

"The judgement, sentencing and rejection of leave to appeal sends a strong message to perpetrators and would-be perpetrators of women and children abuse that South Africa's justice institutions will hold them accountable for their despicable actions," Mthembu said.

"Together we must eradicate the abuses that undermine the fundamental human rights of women and children. Through our collective actions, we must ensure that no woman or child is sexually harassed, beaten, raped or attacked anywhere in our country."

Meanwhile, Mthembu said Justice Minister Ronald Lamola was yet to present his review system for parolees to Cabinet.



He said Lamola met with parole review boards and was of the view that the system must be reviewed, but he was still finalising his report to Cabinet.