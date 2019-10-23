 

Cable theft cripples public library in Cape Town

2019-10-23 15:19

Jenna Etheridge

Internet-linked computer. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Internet-linked computer. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cable thieves have effectively crippled a library in Lwandle, 50km outside central Cape Town, leaving its users in the dark and unable to use the computers.

Western Cape police confirmed that criminals apparently gained access to the yard of the Hector Pieterson Memorial Library by cutting the electric fence between Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning.

READ | Thieves make off with 268 metres of contact wire from Cape Town train line

Cables from an electricity box were stolen, the cages around the air-conditioning systems were damaged and the cables from these systems also stolen, mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said.

He said a Telkom box was also vandalised.

The library was closed on Monday and it was not yet clear when it would reopen.

Effect on services

Electricity cable theft has affected the library for almost two weeks.

"The library has since not been able to operate fully, but the library hall has been made available for students to study," said Badroodien.

GroundUp recently reported that the computers at the library had not been operational for a year due to cable theft, as the operating software required an internet login.

Pupils as young as 13 had to walk more than 5km or pay R11 taxi fare to go to Somerset and Strand libraries if they wanted computer access, it reported.

"The Telkom cables were stolen, and Telkom was not willing to replace them," explained Badroodien.

"The City is implementing a solution in the infrastructure to provide SmartCape (Cape Town's public Wi-Fi network) for the community."

READ | Alleged cable thief badly burnt after sub-station cable explodes

Lwandle ward councillor Jongidumo Maxheke was surprised to hear about the latest cable theft and said he would follow up with the library manager as soon as possible.

"I am shocked, yes. But it is also what is happening in our areas in general," he said, adding that telephone cables were regularly stolen from schools.

He said frustrated residents were conducting evening patrols to assist the police and had already confiscated dangerous weapons.

Badroodien urged residents to report any actions that could lead to possible damage to infrastructure so the City could act swiftly.

Anyone who has any information about the Lwandle library theft can contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Marius Erasmus on 082 522 3361 or 021 845 2060.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Controversial 'demonic' art project at Curro school taken down amid Christian outcry - pastor

2019-10-23 15:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Armed robbers make off with laptop, cellphones and cash from Boksburg cellphone store
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:33 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:30 PM
Road name: M3 Philip Kgosana Drive Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four winners on Tuesday 2019-10-22 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 