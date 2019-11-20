 

Call for calm after taxi association chairperson shot dead in Cape Town

2019-11-20 15:03

Jenni Evans

bellville taxi rank

The Western Cape government has called for calm among taxi associations after the chairperson of the Bellville chapter of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) was shot dead on Tuesday night.

Provincial transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela strongly condemned the murder of Tyhilile Elliot Mqhele in Bellville.

He asked that the leadership of the SA National Taxi Council urge their members to not retaliate.

In a statement, his office said he had also asked for extra police visibility in Bellville and Kraaifontein because the situation was tense.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said police were investigating the circumstances of a shooting at 16:19 outside a furniture shop in Durban Road on Tuesday.

"A murder case was opened for investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," said Van Wyk.

Madikizela said efforts must be made to avoid a spiral of violence and revenge attacks.

Read more on:    cape town  |  taxi violence  |  crime
