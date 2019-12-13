Call for calm in wake of Rashied Staggie's murder

Rashied Staggie after he was released on bail. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk)

The Western Cape government has called for calm in the province, following the killing of former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie.

Staggie died on arrival in hospital after he was sprayed with bullets while inside his car in Salt River, Cape Town, on Friday.

It is alleged that two men opened fire on Staggie before fleeing on foot.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned violence in all forms and called for calm following the shooting.

"It has been confirmed that Staggie was shot and killed this morning in Salt River. This follows the shooting and death of a reported gang member, aged 32 years, in Mitchells Plain yesterday (Thursday).

"Staggie was shot sitting in a car in front of his house in London Road, where his twin brother Rashaad was previously shot and burned alive by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) demonstrators in 1996," said Fritz.

A relative of Rashied Staggie (in the red and white t-shirt) points to the car in which he shot dead in London Street, Salt River on Friday.(Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

He added that police had informed him that they were on high alert following Staggie's murder.

Fritz called on neighbourhood watches, CPFs and responsible community leaders to play a role in bringing calm.

"I have been informed that police forensic experts were on the scene of the shooting incident this morning. Staggie died on arrival at a nearby hospital. He was reportedly sitting in his vehicle when two unknown suspects emerged, fired several shots at him and fled on foot.

"Crime scene experts have combed the scene for clues that could assist the murder investigation. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area," he said.

Fritz assured the public that his department remained committed to using every tool at its disposal to safeguard the citizens of the Western Cape.

He called on anyone with any information to immediately come forward and report it to their local police station.