 

Call for investigation into Ou Kaapse Weg crash

2019-09-22 10:40

Nicole McCain

Vehicles drive on Ou Kaapse Weg. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

The Western Cape Minister of Transport and Public Works has called for an investigation into an accident which resulted in death of 10 people.

Another 14 were injured after a construction vehicle lost control and overturned several times on the Ou Kaapse Weg in Steenberg on Saturday morning.

According to City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout, the victims were sitting on the back of the vehicle when it overturned at around 02:00.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics arrived on scene and found nine men with fatal injuries.

Three other men sustained serious injuries and eleven others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed that a 10th person later died in hospital. 

Ou Kaapse Weg was closed to allow the South African Police Service (SAPS) to investigate the accident, but was confirmed as reopened around 10:30 by Bezuidenhout.

In a statement, provincial transport minister Bonginkosi Madikizela says preliminary investigation indicate that the driver of the bakkie was transporting 23 contract workers from work to their homes when the vehicle overturned.

According to Madikizela, reports indicate the vehicle's brakes were "ineffective at the time of the accident".

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of 10 construction workers who were killed on Saturday. My condolences and prayers go the families of the victims during this difficult period," he said.

"I call on law enforcement agencies to fully investigate the cause of this accident. Information found on the cause of this crash must be used to improve road safety and avoid recurrence. One life lost is one too many."

