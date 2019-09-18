 

Call to report unethical journalists after slush fund claims against Ranjeni Munusamy

2019-09-18 19:38

Azarrah Karrim

Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy. (File)

Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said it has noted Hawks officer Colonel Kobus Roelofse's testimony regarding Tiso Blackstar senior journalist Ranjeni Munusamy at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Roelofse alleged Munusamy had accepted payment from crime intelligence, saying he had discovered that, in 2008, R143 621.78 went toward Munusamy's vehicle finance account from a secret slush fund belonging to crime intelligence.

Munusamy, who was working as a communications consultant at the time and one of her clients included the Friends of Jacob Zuma Trust, told News24 she will defend herself against the allegations.

"Sanef has noted Munusamy's denial of the allegation and welcomes her decision to co-operate with the Zondo commission."

READ MORE: Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy placed on special leave after slush fund allegations made at Zondo commission

"Sanef champions ethical journalism and has launched its own inquiry into media credibility and ethics, chaired by retired judge Kathleen Satchwell. We encourage any South African with evidence of journalists acting unethically or illegally to approach Judge Satchwell and the authorities, including the Zondo commission."

It welcomed Tiso Blackstar's decision to place Munusamy on special leave so that she could deal with the allegations against her, which it said, "has the ability to further undermine the integrity and standing of the journalism profession".

"We will closely follow Munusamy's co-operation with the Zondo commission and will await the outcome of Tiso Blackstar's internal investigation," Sanef added.

On Wednesday, Roelofse said he had discovered the payment while investigating corruption between crime intelligence officers and Atlantis Motors in Centurion

"We were able to uncover an amount of R143 621.78. It was paid from the Atlantis Motors business account to a Wesbank vehicle finance account in the settlement agreement of the vehicle in the name of Ms Ranjeni Munusamy. As far as I know, she is a journalist," he added at the commission.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the commission would return to the matter at a later stage.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thursday's weather: Scorching conditions over central interior

2019-09-18 19:07

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two Tuesday winners 2019-09-17 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 