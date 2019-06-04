Calls for ANC Youth League to be disbanded fall on deaf ears

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule briefing the media at Luthuli House on the party's lekgotla that took place over the weekend. (Juniour Khumalo/City Press)

The ANC Youth League will not be disbanded despite calls from some of its members for the party to do so, said secretary general Ace Magashule during a media briefing on Tuesday.

As Magashule was briefing the media on the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla, ANCYL members, through song outside the party headquarters, called on him to address them.



At least 100 disgruntled young lions disrupted traffic in Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Street in Johannesburg demanding the disbandment.

The disgruntled members who marched to Luthuli House wanted to hand over a memorandum of demands to Magashule, who did not avail himself but rather sent party spokesperson Pule Mabe to listen to their demands.

Disband or we revolt

In the memorandum, the youth league are demanding the NEC "ensure a seamless process of resuscitation of the youth league", and to "ensure a transparent recruitment of members".

Should the NEC fail to do this, the disgruntled youth league members have indicated it would continue to protest during executive committee meetings and to physically remove ANCYL members "occupying Luthuli House".

The ANC Youth League has postponed its elective conference several times due to an inability to meet the 70% threshold of BGMs sitting.

In December last year, the league failed to hold its conference propelling the NEC to appoint Magashule, with former youth league leaders Zizi Kodwa and Pule Mabe to assist the league.

Despite the term for the Youth League's current leaders having expired, Magashule said it would not be.

"Its not like they did not want to go to conference. The youth league will go to its conference. We will talk to the leaders. The youth league has its leadership, it has never been disbanded. The people who say you must disband it at times are older members who are not part of it."

Magashule said the party would meet with the youth league on Wednesday to discuss their grievances.

