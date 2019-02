Traffic is flowing again and calm has been restored following protests in the Alexandra area in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 that protests turned violent at around 06:00 when protesters from the Kelvin suburb threw rocks at cars and burnt tyres on Marlboro Drive.

At 09:30, Minnaar said protests had calmed down. "People were throwing stones and it wasn't safe but now it has calmed down a lot.

"It's people from Kelvin in Sandton who were protesting about shacks that are being erected too close to their houses," Minnaar said.

Minnaar said there was still a presence of protesters at the side of the road but that traffic was no longer being disrupted.

"There is a heavy police presence on the scene," Minnaar added.

