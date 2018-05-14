 

Calm restored in Eshowe after protests

2018-05-14 12:00

Jeanette Chabalala

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

WATCH: Eshowe farm torched following protests

2018-03-16 17:22

Protesters in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, set a farm on fire after the fatal shooting of a man, allegedly at the hands of the farm's security guard. Watch.WATCH

Calm has been restored in rural Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, following a violent protest on Sunday, local police have said.

"The situation is currently calm at the moment. Police are in the area, monitoring the situation," police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala told News24 on Monday.

Gwala said a vehicle that was allegedly stolen on a farm during the protests, was found burnt on Monday morning.

Read: Violence breaks out in Eshowe

Police were investigating charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and arson, she said.

On Sunday night, residents burnt a farmhouse and allegedly stole a vehicle.

Gwala said protest action had begun in the area during the afternoon. She said residents had barricaded the R66 and P230 roads on the outskirts of Eshowe. 

Protesters forced their way onto a farm, burnt a building and stole an Isuzu double cab, Gwala said. No arrests had yet been made.

News24 previously reported that, in March, a protest was sparked by the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man, allegedly by the farm's security guard. The man had been fishing at a river on the farm when he was shot.

Read more: House, sugarcane plantation set alight at Eshowe farm after man shot dead

His killing led to a group of around 300 people attacking a farm in the area.

