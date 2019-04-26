Camps Bay café shooting: Gangster serving 25-year sentence takes rap

A 27s gang member accused of being behind the brazen shooting at Café Caprice in Camps Bay two years ago has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and illegal gun and ammunition possession.

Cheslin Adams, 31, was also charged with contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 (POCA), to which he also pleaded guiltyin the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday.

Two men were injured – one in the abdomen and another in the upper arm - in the shooting at the beachfront cafe in Victoria Road on April 27, 2017. The incident was believed to be related to underworld violence.

Links to the alleged club scene turf war plaguing the city saw the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit take over the case.

In an exclusive interview with News24 later that year, controversial businessman Nafiz Modack said he had been the target of the Café Caprice shooting, as he was meant to have had a meeting at the establishment on that day.

He had cancelled it at the last minute, he said at the time.

Adams pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for each of the two counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, as well as conspiracy to commit murder.

In addition, Adams was sentenced to two years for each count of illegal possession of ammunition and another two years for contravention of the POCA.

'Steroid King' hit

The court further ordered that the 12 years' effective imprisonment should run concurrently with an effective 25 years’ imprisonment imposed by Western Cape High Court on March 12.

The High Court matter relates to the murder of Brian Wainstein on August 17, 2017.



Adams was one of four people arrested for the hit on the international "Steroid King", who was shot dead in his Constantia home while asleep alongside his girlfriend and child.

At the time of his murder, Wainstein was wanted in the United States for illegally importing anabolic steroids.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said Adams was arrested by the Hawks' underworld investigating team on October 27, 2017, after he had been on the run since the Café Caprice shootout.

Adams appeared along with seven other suspects - two of whom are allegedly linked to the same shooting - while others are allegedly linked to Coco nightclub shooting in Cape Town on May 5, 2017.

The case against seven other suspects was postponed to May 22 and all seven suspects are out on bail.

