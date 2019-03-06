'Can girls be presidents?' Little Daisy writes to President Cyril Ramaphosa, he responds asks for meeting

A young girl named Daisy from Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape wrote a colourful letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking if "little girls can become presidents".

"Girls can be anything they want in the world today," Ramaphosa said in a response written on Wednesday.

"They can be teachers, or scientists or astronauts – and to answer your question, yes they can be presidents too," he said.

The young inquisitive mind of Daisy did not stop there – she probed the president further.

Daisy's letter to the president. (Supplied, Cyril Ramaphosa, Presidency)



Daisy wanted to know if Ramaphosa was friends with the first democratically elected president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

"Yes, he was a friend, a father and a teacher to me and to many other people. Do you know how much he loved children?

"I am sure he would have loved to have met a young lady as gracious as you," Ramaphosa wrote.

President hoping for a meeting

Daisy assured the president that she was fond of his work as a president and wondered how difficult it was to rule the world.

"It means a lot to me that you like my work as president because as I am sure you can imagine, it is not an easy job.

"I often have to make really difficult decisions and sometimes people are pleased with the decisions that I make but other people are at times not so happy," he explained.

Ramaphosa said he felt honoured to have received the letter and hoped to meet the young lady when he visits the Eastern Cape.

The president is expected in East London this week to introduce the Good Green Deeds programme that is aimed at caring for the planet and its people.

"I would be honoured if, after school on the day, you would be able to meet me when I am in your home town.

"I am trying my best to make South Africa a better place for our children and our children's children – and I am so pleased I can count on you to help me," he concluded.



