 

'Can girls be presidents?' Little Daisy writes to President Cyril Ramaphosa, he responds asks for meeting

2019-03-06 22:17

Canny Maphanga

A young girl named Daisy from Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape wrote a colourful letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking if "little girls can become presidents".

"Girls can be anything they want in the world today," Ramaphosa said in a response written on Wednesday.

"They can be teachers, or scientists or astronauts – and to answer your question, yes they can be presidents too," he said.

The young inquisitive mind of Daisy did not stop there – she probed the president further.

Daisy writes to the President

Daisy's letter to the president. (Supplied, Cyril Ramaphosa, Presidency)


Daisy wanted to know if Ramaphosa was friends with the first democratically elected president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

"Yes, he was a friend, a father and a teacher to me and to many other people. Do you know how much he loved children?

"I am sure he would have loved to have met a young lady as gracious as you," Ramaphosa wrote.

President hoping for a meeting

Daisy assured the president that she was fond of his work as a president and wondered how difficult it was to rule the world.

"It means a lot to me that you like my work as president because as I am sure you can imagine, it is not an easy job.

"I often have to make really difficult decisions and sometimes people are pleased with the decisions that I make but other people are at times not so happy," he explained.

Ramaphosa said he felt honoured to have received the letter and hoped to meet the young lady when he visits the Eastern Cape.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa to launch 'Good Green Deeds' to tackle environmental protection

The president is expected in East London this week to introduce the Good Green Deeds programme that is aimed at caring for the planet and its people.

"I would be honoured if, after school on the day, you would be able to meet me when I am in your home town.

"I am trying my best to make South Africa a better place for our children and our children's children – and I am so pleased I can count on you to help me," he concluded.

daisy letter

daisy letter


Read more on:    cyrial ramaphosa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#VBS: Merafong council takes a unanimous decision to implement report recommendations

56 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 13 years for a rape he didn't commit
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 20:46 PM
Road name: N2 Both Ways

Both Ways
Cape Town 18:32 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 6 March Lottery draw 2019-03-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 