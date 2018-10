What To Read Next

Summer hasn't even officially arrived and Capetonians have already had enough.

The South African Weather Service issued a heat alert expected to last until Thursday for Cape Town and surrounding areas as temperatures hovered around the low thirties this week.

However, forecasters predict a spike in the temperature on Sunday at 37°C.

Sweaty, irritable Capetonians took to Twitter to express their frustrations after what was a surprisingly wet winter.

This Twitter user channelled SARS IT head Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane and begged for extra protection: