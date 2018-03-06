 

Canadian bank's court bid to ground Gupta jet postponed

2018-03-06 12:14

Jan Bornman

The Gupta family’s Bombardier Global Express 6000. (File, Netwerk24)

The Gupta family’s Bombardier Global Express 6000. (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The application by a Canadian bank, to ground a Gupta-owned airplane, has been postponed to Friday.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg was due to hear the urgent application by Export Development Canada (EDC), the country's state-owned export-import bank, to ground a plane being used by the Gupta family.

However, the matter was referred to Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo for a special allocation and it is now expected to be heard on Friday.

It was reported at the weekend that the controversial Gupta family had defaulted on a $41m loan for the jet, and EDC believes the plane might be used to evade justice or for other unlawful means.

News24 reported in February that the Bombardier Global 6 000 business aircraft registered as ZS-OAK, had landed in Russia.

Read: Gupta jet lands in Russia

Following this, the plane could no longer be tracked on publicly accessible flight tracker websites and apps. 

The plane flew from Dubai to Zurich on December 13, where it remained for six days, before undertaking a 36-minute journey to EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg in Switzerland.

There the plane stayed put for more than a month, before taking to the skies again on January 25.

Legal proceedings remain

It was widely reported in December that the Guptas had fallen behind in their scheduled repayments on the loan from EDC that financed ZS-OAK, and that the plane was grounded. 

It also isn't clear if the Guptas were able to make a payment leading to the release of the aircraft after that, but Phil Taylor from the EDC told News24 at the time that the legal proceedings they have against the Guptas were still proceeding.

"Our position has not changed," Taylor said.

Also read:Canadian bank’s application to ground Gupta jet expected to be heard on Tuesday – report

The EDC, which provided a soft loan for 80% of the finance required to buy the jet, had instituted legal action against the Guptas for defaulting on their payments and wanted to seize the aircraft to settle the outstanding debt.

EDC provides finance to international customers to buy Canadian products.

Last month, News24 reported that Ajay Gupta was a fugitive from justice, while his brother Atul signed an affidavit that formed part of his application to have a preservation order obtained against him by the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) set aside.

The Krynaauwslust farm near Vrede in the Free State was also put under curatorship by the Free State High Court in January.

News24 reported at the time that the order reveals that the Free State's agricultural department - under then agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane - paid R220m to the Guptas in what the AFU calls a "scheme designed to defraud and steal monies from the department".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    gupta family  |  johannesburg  |  canada  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Body of boy found in river south of Durban

2018-03-06 12:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Huge flames tear through Johannesburg CBD building
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 18:15 PM
Road name: R44

Cape Town 18:11 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, March 03 2018-03-03 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 