 

Cancer con goes to jail

2018-06-28 16:20

Kerushun Pillay

Vindra Moodley (49) attempts to hide from news photographers on a previous appearance in court. She was on Wednesday jailed for defrauding Cowan House Primary School, and taken straight to prison.

Vindra Moodley (49) attempts to hide from news photographers on a previous appearance in court. She was on Wednesday jailed for defrauding Cowan House Primary School, and taken straight to prison. (Ian Carbutt)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The woman who defrauded Cowan House Primary School of nearly R2 million and faked having cancer, spent her first night in jail on Wednesday.

Vindra Moodley (49) was handed a 10-year jail sentence, half suspended, by the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday for a spree of 73 fraudulent transactions, where she swindled the school out of R1 765 290,20. She had also, in 2014, lied to the school that she had advanced-stage cancer with just months left to live.

The sentence means that Moodley goes to jail for five years, with a further five-year suspended jail sentence hanging over her head. This means she will return to prison if she again is caught committing fraud or theft.

Her attorney, Pranil Rajcoomar, said he will apply for leave to appeal.

The court told him that he should bring an application to the high court and at that stage bail could be discussed.

Moodley sat with her head down in the dock as magistrate Judy Naidoo delivered a scathing judgment, saying that not sending her to jail would constitute a “mere slap on the wrist” for her “serious” crimes.

Naidoo said Moodley had willingly pulled the wool over the eyes of the school’s community when she faked cancer.

Ahead of the sentencing Moodley had testified that she had defrauded the school during “manic” episodes brought on by previously repressed memories of abuse by her father. She told the court that her mental state caused her body to wither, making her fake having cancer so she did not have to admit to her ailing mental condition.

Her long-time psychiatrist, Dr Stewart Lund, testified that Moodley had a history of depression and suicidal tendencies. But Naidoo said the court was not convinced by these claims, and she accused Moodley of “manipulating evidence” to present a story that would benefit her case. This was on account of her only telling Lund about her father’s abuse in 2016 — after she had been caught. “She committed fraud sometimes five, six or seven times a month … appropriating large amounts of money at a time ... This indicates a person with nerves of steel.

“[Moodley] hit upon a profitable scheme to feed her extravagant life­style. She could have desisted ... [but she] may well have continued if not caught out,” Naidoo said.

She said the evidence showed that Cowan House was severely set back by the fraud, adding that Moodley never told the court what she did with the money.

It had also emerged during testimony by a trustee in Moodley’s sequestrated estate that she had large amounts of undisclosed credit card debt, meaning she owed R2 099 296,58 to various creditors, including the school.

Naidoo said evidence by the former school bursar, Frances Ash, and principal, Robin Odell, showed the emotional trauma suffered by the school.

“A guilty plea is not an indicator of remorse when the writing is on the wall … the prevalence and impact of [these kinds of] crimes outweighs the personal circumstances of [Moodley].”

Naidoo said she had taken into account Moodley’s relatively young age and the fact that rehabilitation was possible when handing down her sentence.

Her current employer, Jeff Austin, previously testified that Moodley helped his business excel in the Midlands area, and he would employ her on a more permanent basis once her case was finished.


Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  cancer con

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land: The people speak - Public hearings told that 'there will be hell'

2018-06-28 16:43

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Malema and Lekota in heated argument at land hearing
 

Keeping snakes 101

Some of us are dog people, others cat people and then there are those who like reptiles. But before you go out and get yourself a cold-blooded pet these are the things you must know.

 

Paws

Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 