 

'Can't talk mum, I'm driving': hospital's mini car reduces anxiety for kids

2019-06-29 16:59

Jenni Evans

(Screengrab, Melocares video)

(Screengrab, Melocares video)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A South African hospital group has introduced a little battery operated car that its small patients are allowed to drive along the corridors to help reduce their anxiety. 

"It makes me so happy," said Evan Swart, hospital manager at Melomed Tokai, in a video showing a tiny tot carefully driving a mini sports car in the hospital. 

Still in his little hospital gown, the boy buckles himself in and navigates the smooth corridors with a staffer at his side.

In a video of the initiative, the hospital noted that the battery-operated cars are being introduced internationally to help easy the anxiety of young patients. 

In the video, the solemn young driver even manages to reverse.

The narrator explains the children can even drive themselves to theatre. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Eight youngsters walk from Durban to Cape Town to raise funds for disabled pupils

2019-06-29 13:54

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 