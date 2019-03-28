Cape activists' murder: Family welcomes R60K police reward for info

The family of Rosalie Bloch, 84, and Aubrey Jackson, 94, who were murdered in their home in May last year, have welcomed a Western Cape police decision to offer a R60 000 reward for information.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the reward was for information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for the murders on May 5, 2018.

Bloch's son, Shaun Bloch, discovered the elderly couple tied up and murdered in their Victorian double-storey home in Wolmunster Road, Rosebank in Cape Town.

There were signs of a break-in and a few items were missing.

Renewed interest

Shaun said on Thursday that they welcomed the renewed interest in the case and the dedication of additional resources.

"It is very disconcerting when you have no closure from our point of view. You want to see progress in the investigation," he told News24.

"It is almost a year since the crime and, as much as we as a family have had memorial services and distributed their ashes, we are still suffering the emotional trauma of the senseless violence of the act and continue simply to miss their presence and warmth in our lives. Catching whoever is responsible will help us with closure."

The family's main concern was that those responsible were still on the loose and could be committing similar crimes.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase confirmed that they were providing a supportive role to provincial police detectives.

At a well-attended memorial service at the Baxter Theatre in May last year, loved ones fondly remembered the couple as providing a refuge over the years to many people from all walks of life.

The couple has 10 children, including struggle veteran and education expert Graeme Bloch, who is married to former politician Cheryl Carolus.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel recalled the good times he had in Wolmunster Road with one of his political "mothers", Rosalie.

"We came into the house as part of a group of crazy 30-something-year-old activists, who believed we could change the world," he said.

"We were tolerated in the most amazing fashion by Rosalie in that home for meetings. People like ourselves from the [Cape] Flats had never seen the splendour of the house and the door was always open to us."

Honour

Manuel called for justice and for the police to properly investigate what motivated the killer/s "to be this cruel against a couple who lived frugally".

Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg, who has terminal cancer, also attended the memorial service and made his first speech in public in more than a year.

Rosalie stayed in London with Goldberg's late wife Esme, while he was in the dock for the Rivonia Trial.

"It was worth coming to honour your parents for their values and the ideas they perpetuated," he said from his wheelchair at the time.

"As we say in our movement, Aluta Continua. We have to be part of building something new and what is right for South Africa, and condemning those who violate the Constitution with their racism every day."

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation can contact Detective Sergeant Kevin Kok on 064 352 5493 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

