 

Cape Flats man makes robots from scrap

2018-11-24 08:35

Mary-Anne Gontsana, GroundUp

Hoosain Dixon assembles his robots using only hand tools. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Hoosain Dixon assembles his robots using only hand tools. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bridgetown's "Robot Man" sits at a little table outside his home, which is filled with pieces of scrap from a nearby dump site.

Not very far from where he sits is his latest creation, Robot 5, or R5, which took about two months to build, GroundUp reports.

Made from items like a child's shoes straps, a piece of rubber, an empty lipstick container and parts of a car door, R5 stands tall. It has lights in its eyes and on its chest.

Using his hands to build things has always been a passion, says 49-year-old Hoosain Dixon.

"I have been good with my hands since I was a young boy of eight. I would fix old toys, and even put together old broken dolls. You see the field over there? That is where I get my scrap. Every single thing I used for the R5 I got at the dumping site. Even the 350 screws I used to put him together, I got at the dumping site," says Dixon.

A father of three daughters, Dixon worked for 25 years in the hospitality industry but was laid off. He says he is currently unemployed and builds robots to keep him busy and make some money to support his family.

He said his dream would be to see his work in shows or exhibitions and to be able to give his robots some sort of movement, in the arms, legs or body.

READ: 'Hi, I'm Pepper' - first humanoid robot in SA gently introduces herself

"As you can see, I have connected wiring to this robot which is why these tiny light bulbs work, but I am yet to connect something to make it move."

There are small lights on Robot 5. (Ashraf Hendric

There are small lights on Robot 5. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

 

Three or four times a week he walks around pushing R5 in a trolley around Bridgetown, Athlone and sometimes as far Mowbray.

He says people come up to him and ask him about R5. But last year he was almost arrested wheeling a robot in a wheelbarrow at night. Police thought he was transporting a dead body.

He sometimes stands at shopping malls with the robot and charges people a fee of R5 or R10 to take photographs of themselves with it. He has already managed to sell two robots.

READ MORE: Will a robot be doing your job by 2030?

"There is a lot of crime here in this area by youngsters who are unemployed. I want them to see that you can do things to keep yourself busy that do not involve crime," Dixon said.

Robot 5 greets visitors to Hoosain Dixon’s yard. P

Robot 5 greets visitors to Hoosain Dixon’s yard. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

 


Read more on:    cape town  |  technology

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

President MT Steyn statue to be relocated to a site off UFS campus

2018-11-24 07:14

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Suspected Pretoria burglar caught breaking into school
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, November 23 2018-11-23 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 