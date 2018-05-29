 

Cape Town activists demand social housing on sports field in Green Point

2018-05-29 05:25

Aidan Jones

Supporters of Reclaim the City gathered on a vacant field in Green Point at the weekend. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Supporters of Reclaim the City gathered on a vacant field in Green Point at the weekend. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Supporters of Reclaim The City gathered on a vacant piece of City of Cape Town-owned land along Main Road in Green Point on Saturday to draw attention to housing struggles faced by working class people in Cape Town, GroundUp reported.

"The idea was to organise a fun day where domestic workers, security guards and other workers come and claim this space," said Nkosikhona Swaartbooi, 26, head of political organising at Ndifuna Ukwazi, which organised the gathering.

"We are here as Reclaim The City supporters to have a fun day where we play sport, have some lunch and say 'we actually exist, see us!', because we have never been acknowledged."

"We are caretakers and domestic workers here and we have no place to stay," said Wilson Ngcombela, 63, who attended the gathering.

According to GroundUp, he has been a caretaker in Sea Point since 1986.

"There are a lot of pieces of land here, like this one, and they [the City] doesn't use it."

The land is surrounded by a bowling green, several tennis courts, Green Point Park, Metropolitan Golf Course and the Hamilton Rugby Club.

"We have enough land that is used for sports. We need housing," said Swaartbooi.

Commenting on social housing developments announced by the City of Cape Town for Woodstock, Swaartbooi said: "It's good, because we need affordable, well-located housing, but not only in Woodstock. We also want to see that in places like Sea Point.

"We want the government to actually implement what they have been saying; that they have a spatial transformation plan.

"And we are saying, start with this site, in areas where only white people were allowed to stay," Swaartbooi said.

'We are well aware of the land that’s just standing vacant'

Jonathan Karelse, 37, a resident of 104 Darling Street, said: "The reason we are doing this is to show the government that a lot of families out there are in need of accommodation… that we are well aware of the land that’s just standing vacant.

"They claim that they can't accommodate us due to a lack of land, yet this is quite big," said Karelse, gesturing across the lawn.

"How many houses can you put up here?"

GroundUp asked the City whether there were development plans for the former bowling green.

"The City's Property Management Department is currently investigating the matter and will respond as soon as feedback is received."

This response was not given by the time of publication.

According to Nick Budlender, a researcher at Ndifuna Ukwazi, the land was originally leased to the Atlantic Green Point Bowls Club.

"However, the club closed in 2016 after one of the buildings on the site caught fire. The club was already in financial difficulty because of low membership."

'We are serious about this'

Budlender said it seemed that the land was not being leased any more.

"They had no permission for anything to take place there," said Wayne Dyason, law enforcement spokesperson. He said members of the public had alerted law enforcement to the gathering.

"A group of about 50 [people] with placards about 'take back the land'… gathered on the [former] bowling green," said Dyason.

"It was explained their actions were illegal because they entered the premises without permission, and that their placards should be removed. They removed the placards."

The land is fenced off and has a notice at the gate that anyone wanting to use the land needs to apply for permission from the City.

"We are serious about this," said Karelse. "Reclaim The City is not going to just back down."

The gathering came at a time of increasing housing protests and occupations of land in Cape Town. According to a statement released by the City on Monday, "the Anti-Land Invasion Unit removes, on average, 15 000 illegal structures" each year.

"However, in the first four months of 2018, that figure is standing at over 26 000."

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cops fire teargas, stun grenades at crowd outside police station after shooting of young Durban girl

2018-05-28 22:08

Inside News24

 
/News
SPECIAL REPORT | Shear lies: Farmers slam 'misrepresentative' mohair exposé
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 26 2018-05-26 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 