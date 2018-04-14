Cape Town airport's name changed in Wikipedia to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International following Malema's challenge

No sooner had Economic Freedom Fighter Commander in Chief, Julius Malema spoken the words, had the name of the Cape Town International Airport changed on Wikipedia.

In a fiery speech at Madikizela-Mandela's funeral at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Malema called for the Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after the struggle icon.

Almost immediately, the entry on Wikipedia was altered.

The new entry read:"Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport formerly known as Cape Town International Airport (IATA: CPT, ICAO: FACT).

"Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport is the only airport in the Cape Town metropolitan area that offers scheduled passenger services. The airport has domestic and international terminals, linked by a common central terminal."

Under the airport's history, the entry was amended to read: "Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport was opened in 1954."

Under developments, the entry said: "In preparation for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport was extensively expanded and renovated."

After some time the amendments were removed and the page reset to its original content.