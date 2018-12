The Anti-Gang Unit is on a roll since its deployment in the Western Cape, Police Minister Bheki Cele claimed on Thursday. WATCH

Barely a month after the Anti-Gang Unit was established in Cape Town, two of its members were arrested for theft, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

The arrests follow an investigation into a theft complaint from a Mitchells Plain resident, after the unit conducted a raid at his house in the area on November 29.

"The complainant discovered that cash was taken from a safe in his house after [the Anti-Gang Unit members] had left. The complainant reported the matter to the police," Captain FC Van Wyk said.

It is also alleged that the two constables, a 35-year-old male and a 38-year-old female, who are part of the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit's visible policing section, approached the complainant again on December 2 and requested that he withdraw the charges against them in return for the stolen money.

Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula condemned the acts.

"We will not allow any form of corruption to seep through the unit members. No SAPS (SA Police Service) member is above the law and we will not allow any of our members to perpetrate a crime and get away with it. This morning's arrest will send a stern warning," said Jula.

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele lauded the work the unit had done since its establishment in November.

Cele revealed that it had made 119 arrests, which include "high-flying gangsters".

The two arrested members were detained until their court appearance in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.