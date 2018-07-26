 

Cape Town braces for heavy storm, flooding

2018-07-26 12:59

Christina Pitt

Cape Town faces a storm threat. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Management says it has been advised of heavy downpours and thundershowers across the Western Cape on Friday.

It said the SA Weather Service informed it that the showers would hit he Cape Metro and Grabouw area from 04:00 until 11:00.

As a result, the heavy downpours may cause flash and localised flooding that could affect homes and roads.

Residents are advised to plan their travel routes carefully in the event of roads also being affected.

Any weather-related emergencies can be directed to the City's 107 call centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

