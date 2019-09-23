Cape Town businessman feared kidnapped

Noor Karriem, the owner of Giant Hyper in Epping, Cape Town, was reportedly kidnapped on Monday morning, a family friend has confirmed.

"We are trying to get to the bottom of it," Nazier Parker told News24 on Monday.

"I'm just trying to speak to the family members. I am not sure about the event itself."

Parker said everybody was trying to gather information on what happened at the store earlier in the day.

The head office of the wholesaler told News24 it also did not have any further details on what might have happened to Karriem.

Western Cape police confirmed a kidnapping case had been opened.

"Kindly be advised that the circumstances surrounding a kidnapping case are being investigated after a 64-year-old businessman was forcefully removed from his business in Epping at around 10:45 by unknown [suspects].

"The finer aspects of the case cannot be disclosed at this stage," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.