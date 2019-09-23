 

Cape Town businessman feared kidnapped

2019-09-23 17:11

Jenni Evans

Police tape cordons off a suspected crime scene. (Son)

Police tape cordons off a suspected crime scene. (Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Noor Karriem, the owner of Giant Hyper in Epping, Cape Town, was reportedly kidnapped on Monday morning, a family friend has confirmed.

"We are trying to get to the bottom of it," Nazier Parker told News24 on Monday.

"I'm just trying to speak to the family members. I am not sure about the event itself."

Parker said everybody was trying to gather information on what happened at the store earlier in the day.

The head office of the wholesaler told News24 it also did not have any further details on what might have happened to Karriem.

Western Cape police confirmed a kidnapping case had been opened.

"Kindly be advised that the circumstances surrounding a kidnapping case are being investigated after a 64-year-old businessman was forcefully removed from his business in Epping at around 10:45 by unknown [suspects].

"The finer aspects of the case cannot be disclosed at this stage," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Doctored qualifications: 'Dr' Daniel Mthimkhulu ordered to pay Prasa back R5.7m

2019-09-23 16:13

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Sunday jackpot winners 2019-09-22 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 