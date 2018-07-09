 

Cape Town businessman kidnapped

2018-07-09 14:32

Iavan Pijoos and Caryn Dolley

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

A Cape Town businessman was apparently kidnapped from outside his work premises on Monday morning.

The businessman, named by the Muslim Judicial Council as Liyaqat Parker, is the second businessman to be kidnapped in Cape Town in less than a year.

On July 25, 2017, three armed men kidnapped Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed, who owns Zhauns Business Opportunity Machines in Woodstock, Cape Town.

He was eventually released at the end of August.

Parker, who was targeted on Monday, is a founding member of the Food Property Group.

He is a board member of Al-Amien Foods and a non-executive board member of Brimstone Investment.

Family spokesperson and attorney Walid Brown told News24 that the family would only comment on the matter at a later stage. 

"I am dependent on the family as to what we can release or not."        

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the 65-year-old Parker was allegedly kidnapped by five men at his business in Stairway Close, De Greens, Parow. 

He said Parker had been followed by people in a double cab bakkie. 

Van Wyk said the alleged kidnappers then forced the security guard at the gate into the toilet at gunpoint, where they took his cellphone and locked him up. 

"They then continued into the basement, where they forced the businessman into their vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction."

Van Wyk said cases of armed robbery and kidnapping had been registered for investigation. 

He said the circumstances surrounding the businessman's disappearance were still unknown at this stage.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said it was "dismayed to hear another prominent businessman" had been kidnapped.

"Our thoughts and Duas (prayers) are with the family during this challenging time. May Allah Almighty allow the authorities to find him swiftly and protect our businessmen and women, Ameen," the post said.

The MJC urged anyone with information to contact Parker’s family on 021 595 3000.

Police had urged anyone with information regarding the suspects or witnesses to the incident to contact the investigation officer Constable Chesron de Vries on 082 493 8472 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

