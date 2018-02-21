 

Cape Town car washes slapped with R3 000 fines for using municipal water

2018-02-21 17:26

Tammy Petersen

Eleven car washes were fined by the City of Cape Town for using municipal water on Wednesday. (Supplied)

Eleven car washes were fined by the City of Cape Town for using municipal water on Wednesday. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Eleven car washes were fined for using municipal water on Wednesday, the City of Cape Town has confirmed.

In a water bylaw operation in Khayelitsha, Wallacedene and Bloekombos, metro police officers, along with law enforcement and traffic services, focused on contraventions of water restrictions amid the province’s drought crisis.

Water saving information was also disseminated.

"In Khayelitsha, officers visited eight unregistered car washes and all were fined for using municipal water," Cape Town Metropolitan Police Sergeant Ruth Solomons said.

"Law enforcement confiscated the empty buckets, and no arrests were made."

Fines were also issued for traffic violations, Solomons confirmed.

"In Wallacedene and Bloekombos, officers issued fines to three car washes for the illegal use of municipal water to wash vehicles, cleaning vehicles in public, and one additional fine for drinking in public," she added.

The fine for washing vehicles with municipal water is R3 000.

It was announced on Tuesday that Day Zero, when the public will have to start queuing for water, had been moved to July 9.

Read more on:    cape town  |  water

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Brave Capetonians bust alleged robbers at shopping centre

2018-02-21 17:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers #BudgetSpeech2018
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 21 2018-02-21 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 