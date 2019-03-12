Cape Town Carnival road closures: All you need to know

The annual Cape Town Carnival is expected to take place in Green Point this Saturday and several road closures are likely to be in effect from 12:00 on Saturday until 01:00 the next morning.

There will be restrictions on traffic, and public transport services operating in and along the closed or restricted roads may take alternative routes. Regularly scheduled bus services will be affected by the road closures in the Green Point area and in the CBD from 14:00 on Saturday.

Parking restrictions will be enforced in residential areas adjacent to the Fan Walk from midnight on Friday, March 15 to 01:00 on Sunday, March 17 2019.

Roads affected during the event – Green Point area

(Supplied, City of Cape Town)

Somerset Road:

- Granger Bay Boulevard to Ebenezer Road – city inbound carriageway closure – 12:00 – 13:00

- Granger Bay Boulevard to Buitengracht Street - full closure in both directions – 13:00 – 01:00

- Exhibition Terrace and York Road - Sea Point-bound carriageway, left lane only - limited residence access – 13:00 – 01:00

- Highfield and Vesperdene roads - Sea Point-bound carriageway, left lane only - limited residence access - 13:00 - 01:00

Main Road:

- Granger Bay to Three Anchor Bay Boulevard - residents access only - 13:00 - 01:00

Fritz Sonnenberg:

- Vlei Road to Granger Bay Boulevard - full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00

- Granger Bay Boulevard to A Track - full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00

Ebenezer Road:

- Victoria Junction Hotel parking entrance to Somerset Road - full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00

- Port Road to Prestwich Street – permit holders only - 13:00 - 01:00

Bennett Street:

- Port Road to Prestwich Street – permit holders only - 13:00 - 01:00

De Smit Street:

- Intersection De Smit and Somerset Road - full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00

Moreland Terrace:

- Napier Street to Somerset Road - full closure - 13:00 - 01:00

Napier Street:

- Jarvis Street to Somerset Road - full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00

- Prestwich Street to Hospital Street – full closure - 13:00 - 01:00

Alfred Street:

- Schiebe Street to Somerset Road – full closure - 13:00 - 01:00

- Prestwich Street to Schiebe Street - access control for Rockwell Hotel guests only - access from Prestwich Street - 16:00 - 01:00

- Prestwich Street to Hospital Street - full closure in both direction (Fri, March 15 – Sun, March 17) - 17:00 - 01:00

Hudson Street:

- Intersection of Hudson Street and Somerset Road - full closure in both directions - 13:00 - 01:00

- Intersection Hudson and Waterkant streets – residents access only – 13:00 – 01:00

- Intersection Hudson and Strand streets - residents access only – 13:00 – 01:00

Dixon Street:

- Intersection Dixon Street and Somerset Road – full closure in both directions - 13:00 – 01:00

Vos Street:

- Intersection Vos and Strand streets – residents access only – 13:00 – 01:00

Loader Street:

- Intersection Loader and Dixon streets – residents access only – 13:00 – 01:00

Chiappini Street:

- Prestwich Street to Somerset Road - full closure in both directions - 13:00 – 01:00

- Prestwich to Hospital streets - one lane restriction - city outbound lane closure only - 13:00 - 01:00

- Intersection Chiappini and Waterkant streets -residents access only - 13:00 - 01:00

- Intersection Chiappini and Strand streets - residents access only - 13:00 - 01:00

Prestwich Street:

- Napier Street to Alfred Street - full closure in both directions (access control for Rockwell Hotel guests only) - 16:00 - 01:00

- Alfred to Chiappini streets - full closure in both directions - 08:00 - 01:00

Hospital Street:

- Napier to Alfred streets - One lane restriction - city outbound lane - 08:00 - 01:00

- Alfred to Chiappini streets - One lane restriction - city outbound lane - 08:00 - 01:00

Cavalcade Road:

- York to Upper Portswood roads - residents access only - 13:00 - 01:00

Thornhill Road:

- York to Upper Portswood roads - residents access only - 13:00 - 01:00

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter