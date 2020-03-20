Cape Town commuters could be stuck after train fire in Eerste River

Cape Town commuters can expect disruptions after a train caught fire at Eerste River station in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse fire crews were on the scene on Friday morning.

"The swift response of fire crews from Mfuleni, Kuils River and Belhar fire stations ensured that a fire at Eerste River railway station was contained to a single carriage," Carelse said.

"The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of the fire at the station at about 04:50 [on Friday] morning.

"When crews arrived on the scene, there were no passengers on board the train and the blaze was extinguished by 05:55."

The City's transport portfolio committee chairperson, Angus McKenzie, told IOL that railway services will once again be disrupted.

McKenzie reportedly said he could not say whether it was arson.

Metrorail said in a statement that the fire was detected in the second carriage of the train as it neared Eerste River.

"Preliminary reports point to three suspects exiting the carriage after the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

The incident impacts on the northern service - Muldersvlei/Strand trains will terminate at Kuils River until further notice," Metrorail said.

It has asked anyone with information to contact the police.

Acting regional manager Raymond Maseko commended the quick action taken by the crew and fire service.

"These are heroes, their quick and selfless action prevented injury and further damage to the train," he said.

Metrorail said the cost estimate of the damage will be confirmed once PRASA’s loss adjusters have assessed the carriage.