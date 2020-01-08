 

Cape Town cop shot dead while apprehending robbery suspect in CBD

2020-01-08 18:22

Jenna Etheridge

(Gallo, Getty Images).

(Gallo, Getty Images).

A police officer has been shot dead while apprehending a robbery suspect in Cape Town's CBD, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

Constable Thando Sigcu, 38, was apparently apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street around 21:00 on Tuesday when two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers stopped on the scene, said Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"Shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded. Meanwhile, the robbery suspect also sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently admitted to hospital," she said.

Sigcu, attached to Cape Town Central police station, had been in the police force for five years.

Potelwa said he was described as a responsible and disciplined member.

'Law enforcement officer involved'

The City's safety and security director, Richard Bosman, confirmed a "law enforcement officer was involved in a shooting incident in the central business district".

"The matter has been taken over by the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation and they would be best placed to provide comment around the circumstances."

Bosman said they were cooperating with the relevant parties.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata visited the scene.

She expressed her condolences to his loved ones and said that employee health and wellness professionals would provide the necessary support to his family and colleagues.

Detectives from the Hawks had taken over the investigation, she said.

