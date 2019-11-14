Cape Town cop's 81-year-old mother found her son's bullet-ridden body in driveway - family

Career policeman André Kay’s 81-year-old mother heard 10 shots being fired outside their Bishop Lavis home on Thursday morning. When she went to investigate, she came across her son’s bullet-ridden body in their driveway.

Kay’s niece Kim Kay said her grandmother was beside herself with grief.

"The two of them had lived alone. She is so traumatised," Kim told News24.

The lieutenant colonel was declared dead at the scene.

Kay, 54, was attached to the police’s Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods Control (FLASH) Unit.

He had been in the service for more than 30 years and loved his job, Kim said.

"It’s the only thing he knew. He was a cop before I was even born."

Kay was on leave and had been on his way to take a friend to hospital.

He opened the gate and pulled out the car around 06:30.

After locking the gate and getting back into this car, a lone gunman approached and opened fire.

Kim believes her uncle was the target of a hit.

"The shooter didn’t take anything. Not his jewellery or his bag. He didn’t have his firearm on him," she said.

The gunman fled on foot and crossed over the nearby trainline, before getting into a waiting white VW Golf, Kim understood.

Police officers were out in their numbers on Thursday morning as experts combed the scene of the shooting.

Kim said members of the Anti-Gang Unit had surrounded her uncle as his body was removed.

Five bullet casings had been found inside the car, with as many outside it.

According to police, his colleagues and family are receiving trauma counselling.

The scene outside the home of Andre Kay, who was shot dead in his driveway. (Supplied, Angus McKenzie)

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said too many families in the province have had to say goodbye to their loved ones too soon as a result of crime and violence.

"I was both saddened and angered to hear the news of his death. Saddened because another senseless and violent crime has cut short the life of another Western Cape resident, and angry because this province has lost a dedicated police officer, who was working to make this province safer," he said.

"It is totally unacceptable that the law abiding citizens of this province are under attack, while criminals walk our streets without fear or consequence."

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the murder, warning that "an attack on the police force is an attack on the state".

The Anti-Gang Unit is investigating.