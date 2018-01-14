Cape Town cops arrest 212 people in weekend swoop

Cape Town - Almost half a kilogram of heroin, a kilogram of Tik and over 18 000 Mandrax tablets were confiscated in police raids which led to the arrest of 212 people in the Nyanga, Cape Town, policing district at the weekend, police said.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said officers from six police stations in the area also raided 116 shebeens and made 18 arrests for alcohol-related charges.



Officers traced and arrested 36 people wanted in connection with outstanding cases, three Illegal firearms were recovered in Bishop Lavis, and four stolen vehicles were recovered.

Forty one arrests were carried out for possession of dangerous weapons, and seven people were arrested for possession of possibly stolen goods.

Rwexana said the operation was conducted to create a safe and secure environment for residents of Nyanga, dubbed the "crime capital" of the country because of its high murder count.

"The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended members for their commitment to keep communities safe," said Rwexana.

The drug haul incuded: 423g of heroin, 924g of Tik, 18 996 Mandrax tablets and 3696g of dagga.

The Nyanga policing "cluster" covers a population of around 1.9 million people who live in Nyanga, Manenberg, Bishop Lavis, Gugulethu, Elsie's River and Philippi East.

It includes 26 informal settlements and at least 144 schools

