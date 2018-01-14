 

Cape Town cops arrest 212 people in weekend swoop

2018-01-14 22:31

Jenni Evans

(File, Supplied)

(File, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Almost half a kilogram of heroin, a kilogram of Tik and over 18 000 Mandrax tablets were confiscated in police raids which led to the arrest of 212 people in the Nyanga, Cape Town, policing district at the weekend, police said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said officers from six police stations in the area also raided 116 shebeens and made 18 arrests for alcohol-related charges.

Officers traced and arrested 36 people wanted in connection with outstanding cases, three Illegal firearms were recovered in Bishop Lavis, and four stolen vehicles were recovered.

Forty one arrests were carried out for possession of dangerous weapons, and seven people were arrested for possession of possibly stolen goods.  

Rwexana said the operation was conducted to create a safe and secure environment for residents of Nyanga, dubbed the "crime capital" of the country because of its high murder count.

"The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended members for their commitment to keep communities safe," said Rwexana.

The drug haul incuded: 423g of heroin, 924g of  Tik, 18 996 Mandrax tablets and 3696g of dagga. 

The Nyanga policing "cluster" covers a population of around 1.9 million people who live in Nyanga, Manenberg, Bishop Lavis, Gugulethu, Elsie's River and Philippi East.

It includes 26 informal settlements and at least 144 schools

Read more on:    cape town  |  narcotics  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Safety measures to be discussed after hiker stabbings - TMNP

2018-01-14 22:24

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: EFF protest outside H&M, trash stores over 'racist advert'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 18:17 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Bishopscourt 16:02 PM
Road name: Rhodes Avenue

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 13 2018-01-13 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 