 

Cape Town cops arrested for robbery, demanding payment from murder accused's suspect's mom

2019-02-14 06:04

Jenni Evans

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two police officers appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a Strand Street cellphone shop while pretending to execute a search warrant, a spokesperson said. 

The Anti-Corruption Unit arrested the officers on Tuesday in connection with the January 26 robbery.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said six police officers allegedly forced the shop's security gates open and entered, claiming they had a warrant to search the premises for drugs and firearms. 

Nearby shop owners gathered after the shop owner alerted them.

One of the officers allegedly had a bag of cash in his possession but dropped it when he was confronted by the shop owner. 

One officer hid in the shop, but the others forced their way past bystanders and fled in a Toyota Hilux LDV and a marked police vehicle. 

Read: 2 cops arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe from truck driver

Officers from Cape Town central police arrived on the scene and questioned the police officer who hid in the shop. 

The provincial Anti-Corruption Unit confirmed the incident and reported that a cellphone and R1 620 in cash were taken. The cash was recovered. 

Warrants of arrest were issued for three identified officers.

A 32-year-old and 41-year-old were arrested, and a third officer is still at large. 

In an unrelated incident, the unit arrested two officers on Wednesday for allegedly telling a woman she must pay them before her son, who had been arrested for murder, could be released.

Her grandson had also been threatened. She allegedly paid the officers R1 000.

The officers, aged 35 and 45, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court. 

They were granted bail of R800 each and are expected to return to court on March 25. 

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said he was disappointed.

"No SAPS (SA Police Service) member is above the law, and we will not allow any of our members to perpetrate a crime and get away with it.  We are confident that these arrests will send a stern warning," he said.

Read more on:    saps  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Valhalla Primary sex assault case: Court to rule on teacher's bid for freedom

2019-02-14 05:27

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: ANC hails 'selfless leader' Rebecca Kotane as she celebrates 107 years
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday 13 February Lottery draw 2019-02-13 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 