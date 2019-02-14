 

Cape Town cops nab two in R3m illegal abalone bust

2019-02-14 17:56

Jenni Evans

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Hawks confiscated yet another haul of abalone in Cape Town, this time R3.1m's worth in Durbanville, a spokesperson said on Thursday. 

Rows of abalone drying out next to a fan in a room, and ready-packed bags were seized in an operation by the Serious Organised Crime unit, K9 officers and fisheries department officials. 

Captain Philani Nkwalase said wet and dried abalone was found at the illegal processing plant. Two people were also arrested and are expected to appear at the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday. 

Confiscated abalone, also known as perlemoen, is auctioned off with the state taking a portion of the proceeds to combat poaching. 

The Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry is currently investigating alleged impropriety over the sale of some of the confiscated stock, and the allocation of fishing rights.

A complaint about this has also been lodged with the Public Protector.

96 million abalone poached, R628m lost a year

Poaching of the fleshy shellfish delicacy has reached worrisome levels, with poachers having taken at least 96 million units of the country's abalone in the past 17 years, according to international wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic.

READ: SA has lost 96 million abalone to poaching since 2000 - new report 

As a result the legal economy is losing an estimated R628m a year.

The report noted that South Africa is a popular smuggling route. The illegal facilities, often run in suburban houses, have also led to confrontations with police, injuries, and death.

In November one man died in a gas cylinder explosion at an illegal drying facility in Maitland, Cape Town. 

Beverley Schafer, Western Cape MEC for Economic Opportunities described poaching as a "transnational, syndicated crime which is often linked to drugs and gangs".

However, she noted in the interview with Fin24 that the people being arrested are the runners and divers, and people acting out of "pure economic necessity" who have no viable economic alternative.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gift of the Givers given green light to drill boreholes in water-scarce Makhanda

44 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Buses burned, windows shattered in CPUT violence
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 17:49 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 17:36 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday 13 February Lottery draw 2019-02-13 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 