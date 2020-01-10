 

Cape Town cops seize 69 000 Mandrax tablets in car

2020-01-10 16:34

Jenna Etheridge

Mandrax tablets that were found inside a vehicle in Cape Town (Supplied by SAPS)

Flying squad members discovered 69 000 Mandrax tablets in a vehicle they pulled over near Khayelitsha, Western Cape police said on Friday.

The unit was deployed along the N2 highway on Thursday night and stopped a vehicle near Spine Road, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

They found the drugs packed in 1 000 plastic bags.

Potelwa said the vehicle was seized and officers arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of possession of and dealing in drugs.

He was expected to appear in court on Monday.

In another operation in Kleinvlei on Thursday night, two men were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.

The men, from Eerste River, were found with 36 Ecstasy tablets, a bag of cannabis, a gold bar, a speed point machine and R17 610 in cash.

Potelwa said they commend the efforts of police officers who worked to rid communities of the scourge of drugs.

