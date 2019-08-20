 

Cape Town dam levels now at 81.7%

2019-08-20 05:28

Jenna Etheridge

(Louw Mlungisi, Netwerk24)

Dams supplying the City of Cape Town are 81.7% full, according to the municipality on Monday, with dams in the Western Cape breaking through the 65% average level.

Last week, the City's dams stood at 80.6% full.

The municipality said collective water consumption in the last week had decreased by 105 million litres from 608 to 503 million litres per day.

"The daily consumption has decreased considerably and water users remain within the daily allocation of 650 million litres per day.  The City again thanks all residents who continue to think water during this necessary recovery period for Cape Town," said water and waste mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg.

According to the provincial local government, environmental affairs and development planning department, Western Cape dams were now sitting at an average of 65.7% full.

At this time last year, the level was 53%.

The department said major dams continued to see improvement and the concern remained largely on the Karoo region, where the average dam level was below 25%.

Environmental affairs MEC Anton Bredell said the province remained very dry despite a good rainfall season this year.

"Predictions show that rainfall will decrease further over years to come. We must therefore continue to use water wisely. There is a lot we can continue to do as citizens of the Western Cape especially in the area of using water responsibly and reducing water wastage further," he said.

"These are areas where everyone can make a real and permanent difference by doing things differently and alerting us to problems speedily."

