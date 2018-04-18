 

Cape Town DJ expected in court on drug charges

2018-04-18 21:57

Jenna Etheridge

A popular radio and club DJ and his co-accused are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday after the Hawks found a large stash of drugs and cash at his home.

The Hawks arrested the man and another person at a house in the neighbourhood  Tamboerskloof on Tuesday.

Crime intelligence and narcotics officers found drugs with an estimated street value of at least R2.6m and almost R300 000 in cash, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase.

The drugs included cocaine and MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or Molly.

The man's identity is known to News24 but cannot be revealed until he has appeared in court.


