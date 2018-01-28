 

Cape Town firefighter dies while battling Table Mountain blaze

2018-01-28 21:21

Tammy Petersen

Cape Town - A firefighter died while battling a blaze on the slopes of Table Mountain on Sunday.

The woman, whose name is known to News24, is suspected to have suffered a heart attack but this has not yet been confirmed, mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services JP Smith said.

“She died on the mountain this afternoon,” he confirmed.

“She was rushed to Christian Barnard Hospital but could not be saved.”

The 33-year-old woman had nine years of service and worked at the Roeland Street Fire Station.

“There will be full brigade funeral due to the fact that she died while fighting fire,” Smith said.

“We have been in touch with family.”

Firefighters battled the blaze from about midday.

No property was in danger and the cause was undetermined.

On Sunday afternoon, fire services spokesperson Theo Layne said fire crews would remain on scene for “some considerable time” as it dealt with numerous hotspots.

