Families living in Sea Point, Cape Town have evacuated their homes on Sunday evening as flames that engulfed Lion's Head lower slope near Quarry Hill were coming down on them.

This is despite the City fire and rescue department not issuing any official evacuation order to residents.

Emma Smith, a resident from a block of flats in Fresnaye, told News24 that she and her two cats sought refuge from a friend after her neighbours told her to evacuate.

“I was told to evacuate by people in my block, probably about two and half hours ago, I got knocks on my door from my neigbours saying that we had to move out because the fire was coming closer,” Smith said.

She said although they were not told by fire and rescue to evacuate but they felt that it was safer to leave.

The city's Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said there was no evacuation needed at this point and residential properties along the affected areas were being monitored.

James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for the Western Cape local government MEC, says anyone who has to evacuate will be informed to do so by the fire marshalls.

“You will be told! It is a good idea to keep windows closed and pets inside. Also, if you're in an affected area, have a go bag ready,” he tweeted.

Fire officials have requested people who wished to bring anything to the fire teams to drop them off at collection points and not go anywhere near the fires to bring anything to the fire teams.

Earlier on Sunday News24 reported that fire crews and emergency services were tackling the fire.

Layne said the cause of the fire was undetermined at this stage.

The emergency numbers for Cape Town: 0214807700 on your cell or 107 from a landline.