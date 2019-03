A fisherman from Cape Town received a nasty reward for his efforts of trying to save a shark caught in fishing nets on Tuesday.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Port Elizabeth, at around 16:00 on Tuesday, a duty crew was placed on alert following calls for assistance from a fishing trawler around 30 nautical miles off-shore of Port Elizabeth.

It was reported that a 46-year-old Cape Town fisherman onboard had sustained shark bites to his left forearm and left upper arm while trying to release 2.5m shark that had been caught in the crew's fishing nets and had been hauled aboard the fishing trawler.

"The shark was successfully released and the alarm was raised and the trawler began heading toward Port Elizabeth," said Justin Erasmus, NSRI Port Elizabeth deputy station commander.

"In rough sea conditions, once closer to the Port of Port Elizabeth, we launched our sea rescue craft Spirit of Toft, accompanied by an Eastern Cape government health EMS rescue paramedic, and rendezvoused with the trawler 4 nautical miles south of our sea rescue station."

An NSRI rescue swimmer was then transferred on to the trawler and the fisherman - in a stable condition, walking wounded, and bandaged by his crew - was transferred on to a sea-rescue craft and medical treatment by the EMS rescue paramedic was initiated.

"He was brought to shore and he has been transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition for further treatment," said Erasmus.

