Cape Town girl, 4, killed after steel gate falls on her at home

An inquest has been opened into the death of a Cape Town girl who was killed when a steel gate fell and crushed her, Western Cape police announced.

Carly Josephs, 4, was declared dead at the scene in Heideveld on Saturday night after tragedy struck in Waterberg Road.

According to a police source, the incident occurred shortly after 20:00.

The little girl died at the scene after extensive efforts to revive her, the officer said.

Her aunt, Carol Philander, told the Daily Voice that Carly's grandmother had pulled the car into the garage and had given Carly and her sister detergent to take inside the house.

The girls had gone to close the gate and had reportedly shut it too hard, causing it to derail.

Philander told the publication the gate had crushed Carly's head.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that an inquest docket had been registered and that the circumstances were being investigated.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen