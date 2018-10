What To Read Next

Cash-in-transit heist on Jakes Gerwel Drive near Hanover Park in Cape Town. (Supplied)

A group of robbers unsuccessfully attempted to steal money from a cash-in-transit vehicle in Cape Town on Monday, national police said.

The gang fired shots at the vehicle on the N2 highway heading towards Khayelitsha, said spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

He said a shootout ensued after the police's arrival at the scene.

Nothing was taken and the group fled.

No one was injured.