Cape Town hit by floods after heavy rains

While some Capetonians celebrated the gushing rain hitting their city on Sunday, the City of Cape Town said its disaster co-ordinating teams were working to mitigate any possible problems caused by flooding.

"Various roads across the city have been affected by heavy downpours... The Roads and Stormwater Department is clearing roadways and unblocking drains," said Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

Flooding was reported across the city including in Khayelitsha, Macassar, Philippi, Gugulethu, Kraaifontein, Atlantis and Maitland, as well as Parow, Goodwood, Ravensmead, Uitsig, Somerset West, Woodstock and Elsies River.

Mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron on Sunday said the most affected traffic areas include Kudu Avenue in Lotus River, Crescent Road on the corner of Claremont Avenue and Main Road in Somerset West.

Louw Avenue in Grassy Park, Fernwood in Newlands and Carel Uys Road in Atlantis have also been affected.

Powell said that no displaced people, injuries or damage to property had been reported - and neither were any evacuations or emergency shelters required.

"The Informal Settlements Department is making assessments and providing residents in informal settlements with flood kits."

This current situation then seemingly left many Capetonians to herald the downpour in a city which recently was plagued by a drought so severe, it was thought it might completely run out of water.

Videos and pics of water-logged streets and sheets of rain in various suburbs were posted across social media platforms.

Shopping centre N1 City was also reportedly flooded – but official confirmation of this was unavailable. N1 Centre Management declined to comment when contacted by News24.