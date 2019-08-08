Cape Town horse rider Meghan Cremer murder suspect known to family of friend

A man suspected of being involved in the murder of Cape Town horse rider Meghan Cremer is known to the family of her friend, Linda Mohr.

Questions arose about the Mohr family's relationship with the suspect, Jeremy Sias, 27, after it was discovered that he was Facebook friends with Mohr's son.

"Jeremy was born and grew up on one of our family member's farm in the area alongside ours. He was a labourer on our bottom farm but had no dealings with our stud and livery clients.

"As a family, we are not only reeling about losing our dearest Meghan, but now the knowledge that Jeremy was involved has come as a huge shock to us all," Mohr said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Cremer's body was found with her hands tied up and a restraint around her neck at a sand mine in Philippi on Thursday.

News24 reliably understands that one of the men led detectives to the site where she was found.

ALSO READ: Murdered Cape Town horse rider Meghan Cremer found tied up, had restraint around her neck

It is further understood she was fully dressed, although the police cannot confirm if she had been sexually assaulted.

The 30-year-old had been missing since Saturday, when she was last seen leaving her house on a farm in Philippi at around 18:24, News24 earlier reported.

The police arrested Sias, Charles Daniels, 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, on Tuesday after they were found with a stolen vehicle that was registered to Cremer.

They appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning, TimesLive reported, and was charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The case has been postponed to August 15.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter