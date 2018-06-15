Cape Town imam, wife shot in apparent botched hijacking

A leader of the Darul Ihsan Institute mosque, in Tafelsig, Cape Town, and his wife were injured in an apparent botched hijacking on Thursday night.

Speaking to News24 on Friday, Imam Abduraheem Abrahams said he and his wife were shot at near Philippi just after 22:00, on the eve of the Eid celebrations.

Abrahams and his wife, Zahra, had just delivered food parcels to the poor in a neighbouring suburb before the Eid prayer when they noticed a man at the traffic light in the rain.

"He ran in front of the car and pointed the gun at me. He shot through the driver's window and the same bullet that hit my hand, hit my wife's knee. I just kept driving," he said.

Abrahams drove to the Philippi police station which was not far from the scene.

'I am just happy we are both fine'

"The police drove us to the hospital with my car and took a statement from there. I am just happy that we are both fine."

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said they had no record of the incident.

This incident comes after two worshippers were killed and several wounded in an attack at a mosque in Malmesbury in the Western Cape, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Western Cape police confirmed the attacker was shot dead by the police.

The attack comes at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadaan, and five weeks after another attack at a mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal.