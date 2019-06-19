 

Cape Town, Joburg performances of convicted rapist Koffi Olomidé cancelled

2019-06-19 12:48
Shimmy Beach Club (Photo: Gallo)

Shimmy Beach Club (Photo: Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Shimmy Beach Club in Cape Town and the Gallagher Convention Centre in Joburg have cancelled the performances of Congolese musician and convicted rapist Koffi Olomidé.

According to BBC, the 62-year-old singer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, whose real name is Antoine Agbepa Mumba, was found guilty of the statutory rape of a former back-up dancer. She was 15 years old. 

The musician was handed a two-year suspended jail sentence and will be jailed if he commits further offences.

He was scheduled to perform at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Friday, June 28 and at Shimmy Beach Club in Cape Town on Sunday, June 30.

This is not the first time the Congolese artist is in trouble with the law according to Capital FM:

- In 2018, Zambia authorities ordered his arrest after he allegedly assaulted a photographer. 

- In 2016, he was arrested and deported from Kenya after he assaulted one of his dancers in the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

- In 2012, he was convicted in the DRC of assaulting his producer and he received a three-month suspended prison sentence. 

- In 2008, he was accused of kicking a camera operator from the DRC's private RTGA television station and of breaking his camera at a concert.

Following protests by a group known as Stop Koffi Olomidé to bar the musician from performing in South Africa, Shimmy Beach Club released a statement saying that it will no longer host the disgraced musician. 

"Please note that @ShimmyBeach made the decision last week not to host the Koffi Olomidé event that was being run by an outside promoter," the seaside venue tweeted on Tuesday.

Speaking to News24 Charles Wilson, CEO at the Gallagher Convention Centre, said the event would no longer take place there.

Asked if the event would still take place as scheduled, he replied: "No." 

"The event listing has already been removed from the website and our marketing department is working on an official statement," he told News24.

Read more on:    koffi olomidé  |  local celebrities
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF is irrelevant in Tshwane, says ANC

2 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No bulls-eye for today's jackpot 2019-06-18 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 