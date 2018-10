What To Read Next

A Cape Town journalist accused of raping a 7-year-old girl was granted R2 000 bail in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The man, who cannot be named until he has entered a plea, was arrested last month.

The alleged rape took place in Nyanga in 2014.

The State, which upon the accused's initial court appearance stated it would oppose bail, was this time not against his release.

The 32-year-old accused was a journalist at the Cape Times.

Cape Times editor Aneez Salie said the accused was immediately suspended after his arrest.

He said the allegation were "quite shocking", as rape was "an act of violence, and he never displayed such tendencies".

The accused, a father of one, told the court in an affidavit that he supported his family financially.

He has no previous convictions.

As part of his bail conditions, the accused was barred from entering the suburb where his parents and the victim live.

The matter was postponed to October 29 for further investigation.



