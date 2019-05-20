 

Cape Town lawyer shot dead in Khayelitsha

2019-05-20 17:54

Staff Reporter

A Cape Town criminal attorney has been shot dead at a spaza shop in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, a source told News24.

David Mbazwana previously represented a security company boss and bouncer accused of having links to the criminal underworld. 

"He was shot in front of a spaza shop in Khayelitsha in the presence of his sister in an apparent robbery," the source told News24 on Sunday, the day Mbazwana was shot dead.

Mbazwana was one of the lawyers for Grant Veroni, of the company Skhosana Maponyane Hall Phillips and Khumalo, trading as The Security Group (TSG), who authorities accused of having links to underworld activities, News24 earlier reported.

Western Cape police have confirmed that a shooting incident took place at the Eiland informal settlement, Makhaza, Khayelitsha on Sunday afternoon.

"According to reports the 38-year-old victim was allegedly shot by unknown suspects and he died on the way to hospital," spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said in a statement on Monday.

Police have since registered a case of murder at the Harare Police Station for investigation.

"Anyone with any information is kindly requested to contact Harare SAPS," Van Wyk concluded.

