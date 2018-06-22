 

Cape Town man accused of killing, dismembering wife in for 'long' wait for psychiatric evaluation

2018-06-22 13:41

Tammy Petersen

The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town. (Paul Herman, News24)

A man accused of dismembering his wife and dumping her body parts across Khayelitsha may be in for a long wait for a psychiatric evaluation, the Western Cape High Court heard on Friday.

Goodman Nobade appeared in the Western Cape High Court, for a pre-trial conference, on charges of murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, and obstructing the course of justice.

He is accused of dismembering Agnes Msiza, to whom he was married in accordance with customary law, and abusing her prior to her murder.

READ: Cape Town man accused of killing, dismembering wife to be sent for psychiatric observation

Nobade, dressed neatly in a shirt and winter jacket, listened intently as prosecutor Megan Blows informed the court that the waiting period for an assessment at Valkenberg psychiatric hospital was "long".

Judge Mark Sher postponed the matter to October 12, to allow for the evaluation "when Valkenberg is ready to see you".

Nobade will remain in Pollsmoor Prison until then.

Nobade is accused of murdering Msiza, whose cause of death could not be determined, as only her head and an upper leg have been recovered.

ALSO READ: 'But there is no body' - lawyer of man charged with wife's murder argues

According to the indictment, Msiza, in September 2016, applied for an interim protection order against Nobade, which he refused to sign.

She is believed to have been murdered in their Mbethankunzi Street, Site B house, seven months later.

The State alleges that Nobade covered up the murder by cleaning the crime scene, getting rid of his wife's body parts and giving various accounts to people about Msiza's disappearance.

