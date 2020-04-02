 

Cape Town man died from heart attack, not police brutality - Cele

2020-04-02 19:59
Police at a roadblock in Khayelitsha. During these stressful times, we should try to be compassionate toward each other, says the writer. (Gallo Images, Brenton Geach)

Police at a roadblock in Khayelitsha. During these stressful times, we should try to be compassionate toward each other, says the writer. (Gallo Images, Brenton Geach)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Cape Town man who was said to have been killed by police brutality while buying beer during the lockdown, actually died from a heart attack, Police Minister Bheki Cele said.

He said a post-mortem report revealed that the man did not die from being beaten. The minister was speaking at a briefing on Thursday night. 

News24 previously reported on allegations that the man had been tasered and beaten to death by police. 

Cele, meanwhile, said police have arrested 2 289 people since the start of the lockdown for violating regulations.

"Don't give us a reason to arrest you."

He warned that there are 24 389 law enforcement officers on the streets.

Cele clarified that no cigarettes can be sold, and knocked down the Western Cape government saying on Thursday that vendors would be allowed to sell cigarettes.

"For now, cigarettes will not be sold... that includes Western Cape," Cele said. 

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Read more on:    bheki cele  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bellville vehicles crime unit busts five cops and two admin clerks for fraud and corruption

2020-04-02 19:55

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Ministers to update media on relaxed lockdown regulations
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 05:51 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
No jackpot winners in Daily Lotto draw 1 minute ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 